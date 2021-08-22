PD: Man killed in 8-car crash at Phoenix intersection

One man was killed and several other people were seriously hurt in an eight-car crash on Sunday in Phoenix, police said.

Police say the crash at the Central Avenue and Camelback Road intersection was caused by a driver who ran a red light.

Firefighters extricated one person from their car and four others were rushed to the hospital, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. Three of them are in critical condition and a fourth, 35-year-old Jesus Padilla, died at the hospital.

"The adult female driver of the tan Toyota Camry, the vehicle that ran the red light, exhibited signs of impairment," police said in a statement on Aug. 23. "The case is pending the outcome of the toxicology results and the collision reconstruction.

Multi-car crash at Central Avenue and Camelback Road on Aug. 22.

