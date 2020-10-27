Expand / Collapse search
PD: Naked boy found wandering alone in Tempe

By Brent Corrado
Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a young boy who was found naked and wandering alone in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, a 4-5-year-old non-verbal boy was found naked and wandering alone just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 27 near the Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard.

Police say officers conducted a search of the area but have been unable to locate the boy's parents.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

