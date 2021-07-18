PD: New video shows woman killed by stray gunfire while ordering from food truck outside of Phoenix nightclub

Phoenix Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot near 17th Street and McDowell early Sunday morning.

Officers had responded to a shooting call in the area at 3:30 a.m. on July 18. When they arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Destiny McClain, later died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that McClain had been ordering food from a food truck when she was struck by gunfire, police say.

The mother of the victim is too heartbroken to speak on camera but said the victim was working at Amazon, with hopes of going back to school soon.

Eyewitness describes scene

"You hear five rounds go off. Might have been more," said Rafael Martinez, in a phone interview.

Martinez said he was just leaving Karamba nightclub when shots rang out.

"Everyone started screaming and running," said Martinez.

When the gunfire stopped, Martinez ran to the victim. He said he was talking to her, trying his hardest to keep her alive.

"We ran to her and they started administering CPR," Martinez recounted. "I was holding her wound with the shirt and wiping the blood from her nose and mouth. We’re just trying to get her pulse going until the paramedics got there, doing what we could to keep her alive."

Police are not sure if the shooting was targeted or merely a random event.

Martinez, however, believes the club was targeted.

"Everyone from Phoenix knows what that is, and for someone to think it’s OK to do that, it's very disturbing, especially in this day and age. A woman’s life was cut short, but they need to find the suspect and bring closure to this family," said Martinez.

Suspects unknown, according to police

Officers say unknown suspects were shooting from a vehicle in the area and that she was hit by a stray bullet traveling in her direction. No suspect descriptions were made available.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

