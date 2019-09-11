PD: Robbery suspect injured trying to escape Phoenix gas station near I-17 and Bethany Home

A wild robbery in Phoenix sends one suspect to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Police say the suspect went into a gas station near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road. He was wearing a mask and demanded cigarettes, but the clerk fought back eventually locking him inside the store.

Officers said the suspect continued stealing items and then broke through the glass to get away. He suffered a cut on his leg, loosing so much blood he collapsed in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident closed the westbound lanes of Bethany Home Rd. but they have since reopened. The northbound on-ramp to I-17 remains closed.

The investigation is ongoing.