PD: Woman dead after being stabbed during fight at Phoenix park

Police say a woman is dead after she was stabbed during a fight in a Phoenix park.

According to police, officers responded to a convenience store located near 44th Street and Oak and found a 29-year-old woman with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the victim came into the convenience store after getting into a fight. Officers searched the area and found a crime scene in Pierce Park where witnesses reported seeing the victim fighting with a female suspect prior to the stabbing.

The suspect remains on the loose.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

