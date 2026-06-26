PD: Woman dies after car hits debris, rolls over in Phoenix

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The Brief A 67-year-old woman died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Phoenix. Investigators believe the driver lost control of her vehicle after possibly striking debris in the roadway. Police are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the ongoing investigation.



A 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thursday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The June 25 crash happened near 35th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 8 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the involved vehicle and its driver, identified as 67-year-old Bertha Pimentel Urena. The Phoenix Fire Department subsequently pronounced her deceased on-scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. John Buchanan said.

A preliminary investigation indicates she was driving south on 35th Avenue when her car possibly hit debris in the road. She reportedly lost control of her car, hit a light pole and a boulder, then rolled over.

"It is unknown whether impairment was a factor in this collision. Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," Buchanan said.

Map of the area where the crash happened