PD: YouTuber Jake Paul charged in connection to looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square

article

YouTube celebrity Jake Paul is being charged with misdemeanors in connection to riots and looting in Scottsdale on May 30.

Paul was seen among looters and vandals during Saturday night's unrest at Scottsdale Fashion Square, TMZ reports.

Video shows Jake Paul outside of the mall while people are seen stealing clothes and tennis shoes.

Jake Paul, who resides in Los Angeles, is not an Arizona native and has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Scottsdale Police confirmed that Paul was present after the scene was declared an unlawful assembly.

Because Paul unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed, he has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, police say.

Advertisement

Paul posted a statement on Twitter, stating he did not participate in looting or vandalism.

"We were gassed and forced to keep moving," Paul said.

Hundreds came to the mall under "the guise of protesting police violence," officials say.

"While some may have indeed come to join what they believed would be a peaceful protest, what occurred was neither peaceful, nor a protest," wrote Scottsdale Police. "It was a riot that saw several dozens of individuals collectively damaging property at and near the mall, breaking into businesses and looting the interiors."

Police say life safety was the top priority and officers were not sent in to clash violently with protesters.

Twelve people were arrested and no injuries to officers were reported.

Scottsdale Fashion Square will be closed Sunday after the events of last night. Camelback Road will be closed from Goldwater Blvd to Scottsdale Road for the day as well, police say.

Read the latest info and updates here.