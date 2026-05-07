Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - State health officials monitoring Arizonan resident for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 7, 2026.
1. Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus
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Health officials are monitoring an Arizona resident who was on board the cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak.
2. Latest on the Hazen Fire
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A fast-moving brush fire has burned over 1,100 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.
3. Death sentence for Arizona man
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A jury handed down a death sentence for a Valley chef who was convicted of killing his family on Christmas Day in 2017.
4. School learning platform reportedly hacked
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Canvas, a widely used learning management system by Instructure, experienced outages Thursday afternoon.
5. More than just for weight loss?
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A new study suggests GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may be able to do more than curb appetite. Here's what researchers found.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
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