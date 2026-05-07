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Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 7, 2026 6:42pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - State health officials monitoring Arizonan resident for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 7, 2026.

1. Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus

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Hantavirus outbreak: AZ resident who was on cruise ship being monitored by health department
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Hantavirus outbreak: AZ resident who was on cruise ship being monitored by health department

Health officials are monitoring an Arizona resident who was on board the cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

2. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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Hazen Fire: Containment for 1,000+-acre blaze hits 78%
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Hazen Fire: Containment for 1,000+-acre blaze hits 78%

A fast-moving brush fire has burned over 1,100 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.

3. Death sentence for Arizona man

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Phoenix man sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, 2 children
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Phoenix man sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, 2 children

A jury handed down a death sentence for a Valley chef who was convicted of killing his family on Christmas Day in 2017.

4. School learning platform reportedly hacked

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Canvas reportedly hacked by ShinyHunters, claiming data breach
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Canvas reportedly hacked by ShinyHunters, claiming data breach

Canvas, a widely used learning management system by Instructure, experienced outages Thursday afternoon.

5. More than just for weight loss?

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New GLP-1 drugs could suppress desire for more than just food, study suggests
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New GLP-1 drugs could suppress desire for more than just food, study suggests

A new study suggests GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may be able to do more than curb appetite. Here's what researchers found.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/7/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/7/26

Get ready! It's going to get pretty hot in the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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