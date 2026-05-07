Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death | Nightly Roundup

article

State health officials monitoring Arizonan resident for hantavirus; Phoenix area chef sentenced to death; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 7, 2026.

1. Arizonan being monitored for hantavirus

Featured article

2. Latest on the Hazen Fire

Featured article

3. Death sentence for Arizona man

Featured article

4. School learning platform reportedly hacked

Featured article

5. More than just for weight loss?

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast