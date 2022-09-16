Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at south Phoenix intersection

A south Phoenix intersection has been shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday morning.

Officials say a man walked out in front of a vehicle at 7th Avenue and Baseline and was hit.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His name was not released.

The driver stayed at the scene, and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection has been shut down in all directions for the investigation.

The scene of a deadly pedestrian crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline.

More Arizona headlines