Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck in south Phoenix

A man has died after being hit by the trailer of a semi truck in south Phoenix on Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to an area near 3rd Avenue and Southern at around 9:30 p.m. that night and found an adult man lying injured on the ground.

The man, who was not identified, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the man was crossing the street at Southern Avenue when he was hit by a semi-truck trailer heading westbound.

The truck driver stayed at the scene, and he reportedly showed no signs of impairment.

"Impairment of the pedestrian is unknown at this time and will be determined through a postmortem blood analysis," officials said.

More Arizona headlines