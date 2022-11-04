Phoenix Police identify man found dead in canal

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a canal on Thursday.

Officers on Nov. 4 responded to the scene near 56th Street and Frye Road and found the victim in the canal.

Phoenix Police on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael Somers Jr.

"The victim was recovered from the canal and did not have any obvious signs of trauma," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

The medical examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.