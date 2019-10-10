Pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Phoenix

An intersection reopened early Thursday morning after police say three people were hit by a car during the overnight hours.

The collision happened on 19th Avenue, a few blocks north of Indian School Road just before 3 a.m.

"Firefighters treated and transported two of the adults in serious condition. The third pedestrian was evaluated and refused transport to the hospital," stated Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police say the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk.

The driver was taken into custody.

No names have been released in this case.