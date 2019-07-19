Peoria PD: Missing endangered man found and is safe

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Peoria Police Department man who was reported missing on July 17 has been found and he is safe.

Officials say on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., 33-year-old Jesse Valenzuela walked away after being dropped off at his group home near 67th Ave. and Cactus.

According to police, the person who reported Valenzuela missing stated that he functions at the level of a child under 10, and suffers from several medical conditions.

Details regarding where Valenzuela was found have not been released.