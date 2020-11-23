Peoria PD searches for missing endangered woman

article

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing woman who has cognitive issues and requires medication.

63-year-old LuAnn Fortin was last seen on Nov. 22 around 6:45 p.m. at her residence near 81st Avenue and Peoria Avenue. She walked away and it's not clear where she might have gone.

Peoria PD stated, "According to staff, LuAnn has cognitive issues and other medical conditions that require medications. Officers have been actively looking for LuAnn, but have not been able to locate her."

Fortin does not have a cell phone or money with her.

She is described as a white female, 5' 9" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. It's not known what she may have been wearing.

If you have any information about Fortin's whereabouts, contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.