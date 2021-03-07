Peoria PD: Speed, possible impairment may have been a factor in fatal crash

A 29-year-old Phoenix man died after an accident involving a driver who ran a red light in Peoria on Sunday, March 7.

According to information provided by Peoria Police Department officials, officers responded at aroun 2:30 a.m. to a crash near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road for reports of a crash between a gray sedan and a blue SUV.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was headed west on Cactus Road through a green light on the 83rd Avenue intersection when the driver of the sedan, which was headed north on 83rd Avenue, failed to stop at the traffic light, and struck the passenger side of the SUV.

Police officials say Robert Garcia of Phoenix was riding in the sedan as a passenger at the time of the crash. He died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries. The driver of the gray sedan suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"Speed and possible impairment of the driver of the gray sedan may be a factor in this crash," police officials say.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests or citations have been made. An investigation is ongoing.