Person at Ohio State graduation ceremony falls to death from stands

A person died after falling from the stadium stands during Ohio State University's graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer called for help over OSU's police radio, according to The Columbus Dispatch: "I need medics and some officers at gate 30 [of Ohio Stadium ]... had one fall off the stadium."

Medics declared the person dead at 12:25 p.m., WSBN TV reported. It is unclear whether the unnamed person was a student at the university or what caused them to fall several stories to their death.

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson told the outlet. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

A witness told the outlet that the person fell just as the last of the graduates filed past the area, and that some students were visibly upset in the aftermath.

The ceremony, which began at noon, continued uninterrupted. Commencement speakers did not mention the incident. As students left the ceremony, they reportedly walked past the area where the body fell, which was still cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Ohio State University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

