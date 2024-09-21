Person found dead in a Queen Creek house fire, investigation underway

article

One person is dead after a residential fire in Queen Creek.

According to Queen Creek Police, the fire happened near the intersection of Hunt Highway and Power Road on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene and said that first responders found a body inside after the fire was extinguished.

Detectives are on the way to investigate the incident.