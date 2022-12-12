Person's finger tip bitten off during fight at Coyotes vs. Bruins game, police say

Police say someone lost the tip of their finger during a brawl in the stands at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe on Dec. 9. A Phoenix Police officer was also hurt trying to break up the scuffle.

Arizona State University Police say five people were cited for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to the fight.

One person involved in the fight was hospitalized for a hand injury.

"According to the police report, the individual arrested for aggravated assault bit the tip of another individual’s finger completely off during the brawl," ASU Police said. "For clarification, the victim of the assault was involved in the fight. Also, none of the individuals involved have any affiliation with the university."

The officer was not seriously hurt.

In their first game back at Mullett Arena since Nov. 3, the Coyotes defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3.