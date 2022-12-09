Philadelphia organization surprises young single mothers with new apartments, jobs

The holidays are the season of giving and the NOMO Foundation is embodying that.

The New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation's mission is to provide a safe space for young people to develop life skills and they strive to nurture the youth to break the cycle of poverty.

As part of the organization's 5th annual Winter Celebration, the foundation opened its Tom Reid Village Residential Housing Building by inviting a group of young single mothers to be selected to live there.

The foundation surprised four young single mothers with a $1,000 shopping spree for them and their children. Additionally, the women were taken to the brand new, fully furnished Tom Reid housing village that they can now move into.

According to the organization, once the women and their children are settled into their new homes, they will be offered a selection of jobs and paid training programs to help them support their families.

For the first 18 to 24 months, the NOMO Foundation will pay 70% of the rent for the women, giving them an opportunity to focus on becoming financially stable enough to become home buyers.

The surprise took place on Good Day Philadelphia and the women were emotional as they took a tour of their new homes.

A young mother cries after being surprised with a new, fully-furnished apartment from the NOMO Foundation.

NOMO Foundation CEO Rickey Duncan says he knows a lot of young people in Philadelphia are struggling with homelessness and the foundation wants to work to help fix that issue.

He says a lot of the shelters single mothers go to are not safe environments for them and their children.

"We need money to finish doing this," Duncan said as the organization continues to select more people to stay at the housing unit. They also need donations to help the foundation expand programs and initiatives.

The NOMO Foundation is accepting donations here.