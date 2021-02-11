Phoenix agency offers free COVID-19 vaccine registration, transportation assistance

Many seniors in Arizona have expressed frustration with the COVID-19 vaccination process, but one agency is making the process a bit easier.

Fresh Start is a health care staffing and training agency in Phoenix, and they saw the need to help senior residents as they try to navigate scheduling a vaccine appointment.

"They typically fall through the cracks with the services to begin with, but this is vital and urgent," said a spokesperson for Fresh Start.

For Maricopa County residents 65 and older, they are offering free vaccine registration assistance, as well as transportation to get there and back.

"[It's] for the folks who aren't as computer savvy every day and don't have the resources to dig and dive for when to apply...when to go and when to get there," said the spokesperson.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Advertisement

David Vadasy says his mother-in-law was having a hard time working through the process herself. He was out of town for work, which is why he was relieved when he found Fresh Start.

"They were able to get her registered and...get her picked up within a week of getting registered," Vadasy said. For his mother-in-law and the rest of his family, the help was worth so much.

To sign up for their services, visit their website: https://freshstartagency.com/covid-vaccine-assistance/

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment