Phoenix area commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parades and festivals

Jan. 17, 2022 is a federal holiday that was established to honor late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and in the Phoenix area, various events took place to commemorate the changes made by Dr. King.

Mesa

In Mesa, people of all ages and backgrounds filled the streets of the city's Downtown area in the morning for an event to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

"This day means love, unity, family," said Patsy Johnson.

"It's togetherness, being out and part of the family," said Charles Stewart.

School bands, members of Mesa Police, Mesa Fire, and other community members hit the parade route. The theme for 2022's parade was ‘tomorrow is today.’

Some at the event say it is important to carry on the legacy of the civil rights movement icon.

"I think it’s very important because it keeps his name alive, and things he stood for alive, and with people participating, it keeps it at the forefront the message," said Richard Jones.

Two museums in the Downtown mesa area also offered half price admission for the holiday.

Phoenix

In Phoenix, a similar event took place at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, with many people from the community assembling for the Arizona MLK March and Festival.

The event kicked off at 9:00 a.m., when participants marched from the church, located at 15th Street and Jefferson, to Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

