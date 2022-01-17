Dog rescued, reunited with family after getting head stuck in cement wall in Phoenix

Buddy, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, is back home with his family after he got his head stuck in a cement block wall in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, a Good Samaritan noticed that a dog had its head stuck in a wall near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

When humane society technicians got to the scene, they slowly chiseled the wall around Buddy's head to free him. He was taken to AHS' trauma hospital to treat minor wounds and swelling on his head and neck.

Initially, the humane society thought Buddy was a stray, but after a few days, they located his family in Glendale.

Last year, the humane society says it responded to over 10,000 rescues and investigations, saving more than 5,800 inured and abused pets.

For information on how you can help the humane society save pets in the community, visit azhumane.org.

