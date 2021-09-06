Phoenix area dentist office offered free dental work on Labor Day

A Valley dentist office is helping those in need on Labor Day with free dental care.

Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental care as part of its 'Labor of Love' dental clinic.

"We've been open for 10 years now, so this is our 10th anniversary," said Dr. Tyler Hicks.

The clinic is expecting nearly 900 patients across its 13 Valley locations.

"Labor of Love is just free work. They can come and get a free exam, a free X-Ray, free cleaning or free tooth extraction or filling, so they get to choose whichever one is most important to them, and we can care of it for free," said Dr. Hicks.

"I don't have insurance, so when I saw this on the news this morning, I jumped in my car and came down here because I haven’t had dental work in a few years," said Andrew Grett.

Dental work and insurance do not come cheap, so a clinic like this really helps those in need, and it's a day the entire staff at Risas Dental enjoys.

"To me, it's just awesome because the patients are super appreciative," said Dr. Hicks. "Our staff love it, the doctors love it too. We like this work. It's kind of fun. We try to do free works throughout the year, but today, it's just all about the patients."

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters