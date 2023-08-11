Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 11-14
Prepare for yet another round of closures on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend.
I-17
The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.
The on-ramps at Dunlap, Peoria and Cactus will also be closed. The Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB will be open.
When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends surface streets like 19th or 35th Avenue.
US 60
The westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive for lane striping.
The on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road will be shut down.
When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate routes: Drivers can take both Loop 202 freeways to get around the closure, or they can try Baseline or Southern Avenue.
-
Watch out for these additional ramp closures:
- US 60 WB ramp to I-10 WB near the Broadway Curve (HOV ramp to I-10 WB wil stay open)
- US 60 WB on-ramp at Rural Road
- US 60 WB off-ramp at Priest Drive
When: 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Saturday
I-10
Watch out for the following ramp closures for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project:
- I-10 WB ramp to US 60 EB in Tempe
- I-10 EB on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets
- I-10 EB off-ramp at Baseline Road
- I-10 EB narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th Street
When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday
Loop 303
Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday - 6 p.m. - Saturday
Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.
-
Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.
Loop 101
Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Phoenix will be restricted to two lanes between 7th and 16th streets for a wall construction project.
16th Street will also be closed under Loop 101.
When: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Learn more here: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory