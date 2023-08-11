Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 11-14

Prepare for yet another round of closures on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The on-ramps at Dunlap, Peoria and Cactus will also be closed. The Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB will be open.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends surface streets like 19th or 35th Avenue.

US 60

The westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive for lane striping.

The on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road will be shut down.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take both Loop 202 freeways to get around the closure, or they can try Baseline or Southern Avenue.

Watch out for these additional ramp closures:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 WB near the Broadway Curve (HOV ramp to I-10 WB wil stay open)

US 60 WB on-ramp at Rural Road

US 60 WB off-ramp at Priest Drive

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Saturday

I-10

Watch out for the following ramp closures for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project:

I-10 WB ramp to US 60 EB in Tempe

I-10 EB on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets

I-10 EB off-ramp at Baseline Road

I-10 EB narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th Street

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday - 6 p.m. - Saturday

Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.

Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.

Loop 101

Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Phoenix will be restricted to two lanes between 7th and 16th streets for a wall construction project.

16th Street will also be closed under Loop 101.

When: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Learn more here: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory