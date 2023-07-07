Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 7-10

Heads up, drivers! After a closure-free holiday weekend, the freeway improvement projects are starting back up again in the Valley.

Here's what closures to look out for:

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 in the east Valley for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to US 60 eastbound will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends taking Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to Loop 101 southbound or surface streets like Baseline and Broadway roads.

I-17

The northbound lanes will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for a pavement improvement project.

The on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be shut down.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can try State Route 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get around, or they can take a side street like 19th Avenue.

Loop 202

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed between Loop 101 and Van Buren/52nd Street for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 westbound will be closed as well.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can try Loop 101 southbound to US 60 westbound before getting on I-10 to get around the closure. Local traffic can also use surface streets like McDowell Road.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory