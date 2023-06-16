Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: June 16-19

Beware, drivers! There's some major closures in Phoenix this weekend which might cause some headaches for drivers, particularly for anyone traveling to and from the airport.

I-10

A major stretch of I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be shut down this weekend for bridge work and a traffic shift.

The eastbound lanes will be shut down between the State Route 51 "Mini-Stack" and US 60.

The following ramps will be closed:

All eastbound on-ramps between 3rd Street and Baseline

SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound ramps to I-10 EB

I-17 SB connection to I-10 near Sky Harbor

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: I-10 drivers can reroute to Loop 202 Red Mountain to Loop 101 southbound, then take US 60 or Loop 202 Santan west to get back on the freeway. ADOT also recommends trying Loop 202 South Mountain.

Other closures at this time:

I-10 WB off-ramp at 40th Street (until July)

-

I-10 will be restricted to one lane in both directions in Buckeye between Verrado Way and State Route 85.

When: 4 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway for a pavement improvement project.

I-10 ramps to US 60 eastbound will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound to get back on US 60. Baseline or Broadway Road can also be used.

I-17

The northbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

On-ramps at Dunlap and Peoria, plus Cactus Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can use State Route 51 northbound to westbound Loop 101. 19th Avenue can also be used to get around the closure.

Other closures at this time:

I-17 southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road

Find more information here.