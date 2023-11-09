Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Nov. 10-12

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

Interstate 10 - Westbound closures

Westbound I-10 between 7th Street and 7th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the "Mini-Stack" interchange, along with the westbound I-10 ramp at 16th Street

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Detours:

"Consider using northbound I-17 starting at the "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers exiting westbound I-10 at Seventh Street can use westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to Seventh Avenue."

"Consider alternate routes including westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 143. Sky Harbor Airport access: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to northbound 24th Street or eastbound Buckeye Road to enter the airport from the west."

Interstate 17 - Southbound closures

Southbound I-17 between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird, and Cactus roads

Southbound I-17 frontage road between Peoria and Dunlap avenues

Detours: "Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 is an alternate freeway route to the Sky Harbor Airport area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure."