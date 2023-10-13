Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Oct. 13-16

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

I-10

The westbound lanes will be shut down between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain) and US 60 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All Loop 101 ramps to I-10 westbound will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: I-10 traffic can exit to eastbound Loop 202, then take Loop 101 northbound and US 60 westbound to get around the closure. Drivers can also take Loop 202 South Mountain westbound to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

-

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Baseline Road for bridge work.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

US 60

US 60 westbound will be closed at Greenfield Road for bridge work.

The on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take surface streets like Baseline, Southern or Broadway Road.

Loop 101

The southbound lanes will be shut down between Shea Boulevard and Rio Salado Parkway for pavement work.

The on-ramp at Cactus Road will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 1 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Other routes include southbound State Route 51 to reach downtown Phoenix, or local streets like Hayden/McClintock Drive and Scottsdale Road.

-

The northbound lanes will also be closed between Rio Salado Parkway and Shea Boulevard.

Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 will be closed, but the Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 will stay open.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday - 1 p.m. Sunday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 or surface streets in the area.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory