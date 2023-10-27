Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Oct. 27-29

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

I-10 eastbound

Interstate 10's eastbound lanes will be closed between State Route 51, the "Mini-Stack," and the US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work zone setup and lane adjustments. This is part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all eastbound I-10 ramps between 3rd Street and Baseline Road will be closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10. The southbound Interstate 17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will also be closed, along with the southbound I-17 on-ramps at 7th Avenue and 7th Street.

Detours: "Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near SR 51 to reach southbound Loop 101 before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the eastbound I-10 closure," stated officials.

ADOT says after this weekend's work, the eastbound I-10 lanes will be divided (shifted) by a new work zone between 48th Street and Broadway Road, meaning two lanes to the left and three lanes to the right of the work zones.

US 60 westbound

The US 60 will be closed between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The north and southbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 will be closed.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth and Sossaman roads will be closed.

Detours: "Consider using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Broadway Road, Southern Avenue or Baseline Road," stated officials.