Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 24-27

I-17

The northbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Northern and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

The on-ramp at Bell Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 51 to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. 19th or 35th Avenue can also be used to access Loop 101 or I-17 past the closure.\

US 60

The westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between Val Vista Drive and Country Club Drive starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps will be closed at Greenfield and Higley roads.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan instead. Surface streets like Baseline Road or southern can be used to get past the closure.

I-10

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Broadway Road will be shut down between 48th and 55th Street during that time.

Related closures:

I-10 WB on- and off-ramps at Broadway

Eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway

For a list of detours around the Broadway Road closure, click here.

-

I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

32nd Street will be closed between Wood and Elwood streets.

-

In Buckeye, I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and SR 85 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the SR 85 northbound ramp to I-10 WB remains closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The I-17 ramps to the freeway will be open with access to Sonoran Desert Drive.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory



