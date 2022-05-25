Phoenix area schools, police departments making changes following deadly Texas school shooting

Following the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, several Phoenix area police departments are stepping up patrols at schools, as officials say they are doing their best to make sure that kids are protected in school.

A vigil also took place at the state capitol to remember the innocent lives lost.

On Twitter, Gilbert Police posted that they have increased their presence at all schools within their area.

Gilbert Police say they will continue to have officers patrolling, as the school year wraps up in the coming days.

As police step up school patrols in parts of the Valley, parents are speaking out about the tragedy in Texas.

"Sadness for the people who are going through what they're going through," said Christy Sjloin, whose eight-year-old son attends Sanborn Elementary School, which belongs to the Chandler Unified School District.

Sjloin says she knows what it's like to lose a child, and her heart is with all the families of the victims in Texas.

"I lost my daughter last year from cancer, it's not easy," said Sjloin.

Sjloin says all the parents got an alert this morning telling them there would be extra security at the school, and all the doors would be locked, so no one could enter without permission.

"Comfort. My brother was a 20-year policeman and I think it's really important," said Sjloin.

Vigil held at Arizona capitol

A day after the shooting, a vigil for the victims of the tragedy was held at the Arizona state capitol in downtown Phoenix by the former leaders of March for our Lives and Arizonans for Gun Safety.