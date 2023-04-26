Phoenix charter school unexpectedly fires principals, not allowing them to finish school year

A community is gathering behind a pair of principals at Benchmark Elementary in north Phoenix after they were unexpectedly let go this week.

Wendy Brady and Maria Etchebarren say they were called into a meeting on Monday and were told that they needed to be out by Wednesday.

Families who want them to stay are left wondering why they were fired.

"We want our principal back," kids could be heard yelling as they lined the sidewalk outside the school near 40th Street and Acoma.

The ousted principals say they were blindsided by the announcement this week.

Brady says the school board told the women they were going in a new direction, and it would not be renewing their contracts for the next school year.

Instead of being allowed to finish the school year, they were reportedly asked not to come back.

"I think Maria and I are most confused about why we're not allowed to finish the year...we have a strong community here, and our parents enjoy us and love us, and I think that's probably what bothers people the most," Brady said.

Brady has been at the school for over two decades and helped open the library. She says she has been brought to tears by all the love and support she's received, and had hoped she would be allowed to complete the school year.

Parents say the board told them the principals would be replaced by former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

Just last month, it was reported that he was being sued for misusing state money for a political event.

FOX 10 has reached out to the school for comment, but has not received a response.

