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Phoenix child drowning spike prompts urgent pool safety warnings from officials

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published June 23, 2026 6:00 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 6:00 PM MST
Multiple drownings across Phoenix prompt water safety reminders
Multiple drownings across Phoenix prompt water safety reminders

Multiple drownings across Phoenix prompt water safety reminders

There have been two drownings, and three near-drownings in the Phoenix-metro area in the past month. Hoping to prevent future tragedies, FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns how Phoenix Fire is emphasizing the importance of water safety.

The Brief

    • Two children have drowned and three have nearly drowned in Phoenix during the past month.
    • The Phoenix Fire Department emphasizes that near-drownings can leave children with irreversible, lifelong damage.
    • The ZAC Foundation advocates for four-sided isolation fences and Coast Guard-approved life jackets to prevent tragedies.

PHOENIX - In the past month, there have been two drownings in Phoenix and three near-drownings, all involving children. To prevent future drownings, the Phoenix Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of water safety alongside a foundation that teaches people how to stay safe.

What we know:

Recently, there have been children who have drowned as young as a year old. The Phoenix Fire Department says most of the tragedies come from backyard pools, but they can also happen in public pools, so officials say it is important to educate children.

What you can do:

With summer heat in full swing, the Phoenix Fire Department is urging adults to keep a close eye on children around the water.

"You're only human," Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Rob McDade said. "It's very hard to know where your children are at all times."

Why you should care:

McDade says while fatal drownings are tragic, near-drownings can leave a lasting impact.

"On some of the near drowning statistics, that child has irreversible damage that stays with that child and that family for the rest of their life," McDade said.

Big picture view:

Drownings are the leading cause of accidental deaths in children ages 1 to 4. ZAC Foundation Executive Director Megan Ferraro says layers of protection are critical.

"That four-sided isolation fence, that's the type of fence that separates the pool from the rest of the backyard, is a critical layer of protection to keeping young children safe," Ferraro said.

Local perspective:

The foundation partners with local YMCAs and the Boys & Girls Club to teach water safety, which includes using the right gear.

"Have them in a U.S. coast guard-approved life jacket or floatation device like a puddle jumper," Ferraro said.

Dig deeper:

Community awareness remains a central focus for first responders as the summer continues.

"Spread the word, talk to family," McDade said. "We need to work as a community to really try to emphasize this messaging."

The Phoenix Fire Department says almost every city offers swimming lessons, and in Phoenix, lessons can cost as little as $3.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department, Capt. Rob McDade, the ZAC Foundation, and Megan Ferraro.

PhoenixNews