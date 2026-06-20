1-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious in backyard pool
PHOENIX - A 1-year-old girl was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday evening.
What we know:
Phoenix Fire said the child was found unconscious and not breathing near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road at 7:30 p.m. on June 20. Before crews arrived, they said a family member was giving her CPR.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died at the hospital.
What we don't know:
It is unknown how long the child was in the pool or the moments leading up to the incident.
What they're saying:
"CPR saves lives," Captain Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire said. "Please get in a class, get educated. You can make a difference."
The family is receiving support from members of the Community Assistance Program at the hospital.
Big picture view:
This incident marks the third drowning call involving a child in the Phoenix area within a single week.
On June 19, a 3-year-old boy was pulled from an apartment pool in Phoenix He is in extremely critical condition. Meanwhile, on June 15, a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert. He later died at a hospital.
What's next:
Phoenix Police are investigating.
Map of the area.
The Source: Phoenix Fire Department