1-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious in backyard pool

The Brief A 1-year-old girl has died after being found in extremely critical condition in a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday. Fire officials stated that the child was unconscious and not breathing before a family member administered CPR. The child died at the hospital.



A 1-year-old girl was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire said the child was found unconscious and not breathing near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road at 7:30 p.m. on June 20. Before crews arrived, they said a family member was giving her CPR.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how long the child was in the pool or the moments leading up to the incident.

What they're saying:

"CPR saves lives," Captain Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire said. "Please get in a class, get educated. You can make a difference."

The family is receiving support from members of the Community Assistance Program at the hospital.

Big picture view:

This incident marks the third drowning call involving a child in the Phoenix area within a single week.

On June 19, a 3-year-old boy was pulled from an apartment pool in Phoenix He is in extremely critical condition. Meanwhile, on June 15, a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert. He later died at a hospital.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are investigating.

Map of the area.