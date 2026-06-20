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1-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious in backyard pool

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published June 20, 2026 8:03 PM MST
Published June 20, 2026 8:03 PM MST
Child dies after being pulled from backyard pool in extremely critical condition
Child dies after being pulled from backyard pool in extremely critical condition

Child dies after being pulled from backyard pool in extremely critical condition

Phoenix Fire crews responded to the city's third child drowning call this week. A 1-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in a backyard pool.

The Brief

    • A 1-year-old girl has died after being found in extremely critical condition in a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday.
    • Fire officials stated that the child was unconscious and not breathing before a family member administered CPR.
    • The child died at the hospital.

PHOENIX - A 1-year-old girl was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday evening. 

What we know:

Phoenix Fire said the child was found unconscious and not breathing near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road at 7:30 p.m. on June 20. Before crews arrived, they said a family member was giving her CPR.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died at the hospital. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown how long the child was in the pool or the moments leading up to the incident. 

What they're saying:

"CPR saves lives," Captain Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire said. "Please get in a class, get educated. You can make a difference."

The family is receiving support from members of the Community Assistance Program at the hospital.

Big picture view:

This incident marks the third drowning call involving a child in the Phoenix area within a single week. 

On June 19, a 3-year-old boy was pulled from an apartment pool in Phoenix He is in extremely critical condition. Meanwhile, on June 15, a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert. He later died at a hospital. 

What's next:

Phoenix Police are investigating.

Map of the area.

The Source: Phoenix Fire Department

PhoenixNews