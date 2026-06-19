Child pulled from apartment pool in Phoenix: FD

The Brief A three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool. The incident happened near 10th Avenue and Colter Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.



Phoenix Fire officials say a three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool on June 19.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the boy was pulled from an apartment complex pool near 11th Avenue and Colter Street.

"911 instructed CPR was performed by a bystander before the arrival of Phoenix Firefighters. The child was in the pool for an unknown amount of time," fire officials wrote.

Fire officials say the child was taken to a local pediatric hospital.

What's next:

"Phoenix [Police] will be investigating this incident," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened