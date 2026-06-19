Child pulled from apartment pool in Phoenix: FD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool on June 19.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the boy was pulled from an apartment complex pool near 11th Avenue and Colter Street.
"911 instructed CPR was performed by a bystander before the arrival of Phoenix Firefighters. The child was in the pool for an unknown amount of time," fire officials wrote.
Fire officials say the child was taken to a local pediatric hospital.
What's next:
"Phoenix [Police] will be investigating this incident," read a portion of the statement.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.