'Christmas in July': Phoenix Zoo crews get ready for ZooLights

The Brief The Phoenix Zoo has implemented adjusted summer hours, opening early and closing at 1 p.m., to protect both visitors and animals from intense heat. Zoo staff utilize multiple cooling methods for the animals, including restaurant-style misters, pools, frozen treats, shade structures, and garden hose showers. A crew of six is already preparing for the annual ZooLights event, working early morning shifts to hang 4.5 million lights before Halloween.



When it comes to the summer heat, the Phoenix Zoo takes things seriously.

"We're open at 6 a.m. for members, 7 a.m. to the general public, and we close at 1:00, because anything after one is just too hot for anybody," Phoenix Zoo Vice President of Marketing Linda Hardwick said.

Big picture view:

The zoo's animals are at the center of that. Whether it’s basking in restaurant-style misters, taking a dip in the pool, or enjoying a frozen treat, they have plenty of ways to beat the heat.

"We have plenty of misters. Plenty of shade structures. We irrigate and water the habitats early in the morning," Hardwick said. "We will also do garden hose showers for certain animals. We give our animals the ability to go inside just like us."

Dig deeper:

In the midst of the dog days of summer, staff are already setting their sights on the holidays. A crew of six is hard at work on the infamous ZooLights display.

"We actually start June 1st to get going to do lights. Takes us till about Halloween," ZooLights Production Manager Justin Davis said.

Davis and his crew hang more than 4.5 million lights a year, often working weird hours to stay cooler.

"I have one guy who gets here at about 2:30 in the morning. And then the last guy leaves at about 1:00 in the morning," Davis said.

What they're saying:

While it’d be easier to leave them up year-round, Davis wants every season to look different. And he doesn't shudder, like many would, at the idea of hanging Christmas decor in triple-digit temperatures.

"I hum Christmas music when we're putting up our lights," Davis said. "You think I'd be tired of it after over a decade of doing this, but I love the holidays, so it's fun being able to decorate for them in July. You know, Christmas in July."

What's next:

ZooLights will open to the public in November.