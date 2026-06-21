2 children hospitalized after back-to-back pool rescues in Mesa

The Brief First responders rescued two young children from separate apartment complex pools in Mesa within less than an hour of each other on Sunday evening. Both children, including a 5-year-old girl, were conscious and breathing when help arrived and were quickly taken to a local hospital.



Two young children were hospitalized Sunday evening after being rescued from pools in separate incidents less than an hour – and just a few blocks – apart, according to Mesa police.

What we know:

Both children were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scenes near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road on June 21.

Timeline:

The first emergency call came in shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a child pulled from a pool. Police and fire personnel arrived to find a 5-year-old girl who was alert and responsive. She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

About 40 minutes later, first responders received a second call for a near-drowning in the same area.

Authorities said the second child was also conscious and breathing when help arrived. Mesa Fire crews immediately took the child to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or age of the second child, and it remains unclear how long either child was in the water before being rescued.

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Big picture view:

The rescues add to a tragic string of child drowning calls around the Valley, which had already seen three incidents this week – two of them fatal – including a 1-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix on Saturday.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the Mesa Fire Department for updates on both of the children's conditions.