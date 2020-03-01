Phoenix churchgoers react to their usual large gatherings amid coronavirus spread

As the coronavirus spreads, some churches in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have closed. In Phoenix, several parishioners in the valley have different views on missing out on mass.

Hundreds of parishioners at St. Mary Basilica's in Phoenix filed out after mass Sunday morning. Elsa Pereza says while around the hundreds of people inside, she's considering staying home if the coronavirus spreads.

"A lot of people are scared to even shake hands with everyone," she says.

The Phoenix Diocese sent new guidances to churches and schools encouraging anyone sick to stay home and eliminating exchanges of peace at mass.

Another churchgoer said, "If you're going to get it, you're going to get it. And you can't just put yourself in a box and live in that box, you got to live your life."

Some parishioners said they're concerned about what's ahead, but said going church will never change. "You can go to the grocery store and pick [the virus] up, whether it's on the shopping carts or where it might be, just handling things, money, anything, it doesn't mean you're going to get it at church," Mary Ruth Wirth said.

In South Korea as the virus spreads, Catholic churches were closed and some Mormon temples in Japan and Tawain temporarily halted services as well.

In Phoenix, the possibilities of closures don't seem to be in the near future.

"I don't think going to church is going to make any difference," Wirth said. "Things are going to be what they are and hopefully they get a hold of whatever this virus is."

