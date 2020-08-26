Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix City Council withdraws plans to discuss proposed installation of 'Black Lives Matter' street mural

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council has canceled their plans to discuss a request to install a "Black Lives Matter" street mural downtown on Sept. 2, and now plans to deliberate over the matter privately in an executive session.

The agenda released by the city's Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Committee states that the proposed mural would include the "Black Lives Matter" statement along with painted images of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez and John Lewis. The proposal also aims to have the mural near Talking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix City Hall or the Arizona State Capitol.

Community members in Phoenix requested approval for the project and plan to meet with the city's Street Transportation Department to address location and costs as well as any safety or liability concerns for the mural, according to the report.

Cities across America, including New York City, Chicago and Minneapolis have approved similar street murals in support of Black Lives Matter.

On Sept. 2, the agenda item pertaining to the mural project was withdrawn, and the city did not provide a reason.

Read the full report here. 

Mural criticism

The Black Phoenix Organizing Collective spoke out against the mural, calling it an "empty gesture."

These city murals are an example of the co-optation of protest and resistance that does nothing to serve the people who need it most. Paint on the street won’t stop cops from using Black people for target practice. While adding insult to injury, the proposed mural would exist between two historic sundown towns—towns where Black people weren’t welcome, and where Black people are still subject to police violence, deprived of shelter, and the ability to determine our own lives.

If Phoenix believes that Black lives matter, it must fulfill and exceed the basic needs of our Black communities, instead of wasting time, energy, and resources on self-congratulatory projects. In order to live safe and dignified lives in Phoenix, Black people demand structural change. We don’t want symbolic solidarity—we demand action.

