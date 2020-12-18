Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix crews battle large fire at abandoned building near State Route 51

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews are responding to a second-alarm fire burning near 16th Street and Highland.

The fire sent large amounts of black smoke into the air and could be seen across the central Phoenix area.

The cause of the blaze at the abandoned building is under investigation.

Fire near 16th Street and Highland. (Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

