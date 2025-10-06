Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says

The Brief A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5. Arizona DPS says the driver of the pickup truck involved in the collision initially fled the scene but was later found at a nearby gas station and was taken into custody.



A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 in Phoenix that shut down part of the freeway late Sunday, authorities said.

What we know:

The deadly crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 67th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS reports that a pickup truck struck a sedan carrying five people, causing the car to hit a concrete median wall.

Two children were rushed to a local hospital, where the 6-year-old later died. The 4-year-old is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck initially fled the scene but was later located at a nearby gas station and taken into custody.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

It's not known what charges the driver might face.