Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says

By
Published  October 6, 2025 7:33am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
1 child killed, another hurt in Phoenix I-10 crash

1 child killed, another hurt in Phoenix I-10 crash

The Brief

    • A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.
    • Arizona DPS says the driver of the pickup truck involved in the collision initially fled the scene but was later found at a nearby gas station and was taken into custody.

PHOENIX - A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 in Phoenix that shut down part of the freeway late Sunday, authorities said.

What we know:

The deadly crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 67th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS reports that a pickup truck struck a sedan carrying five people, causing the car to hit a concrete median wall.

Two children were rushed to a local hospital, where the 6-year-old later died. The 4-year-old is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck initially fled the scene but was later located at a nearby gas station and taken into custody.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

It's not known what charges the driver might face.

The Source

  • The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

TrafficNewsPhoenix