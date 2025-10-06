Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says
PHOENIX - A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 in Phoenix that shut down part of the freeway late Sunday, authorities said.
What we know:
The deadly crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 67th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS reports that a pickup truck struck a sedan carrying five people, causing the car to hit a concrete median wall.
Two children were rushed to a local hospital, where the 6-year-old later died. The 4-year-old is reported to be in stable condition.
The driver of the pickup truck initially fled the scene but was later located at a nearby gas station and taken into custody.
Map of the area where the crash happened
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this incident.
It's not known what charges the driver might face.