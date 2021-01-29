Phoenix Fire: 1 dead following head-on crash on I-17

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in North Phoenix on the night of Jan. 29.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews were called out to the head-on crash, which took place near I-17 and Greenway.

When crews arrived, fire officials say they discovered that two people were involved in the crash. One of them, identified as an adult male, was declared dead at the scene. Another person, identified as a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

