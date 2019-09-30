Phoenix Fire: 4 people taken to the hospital following multi-car crash on I-17

A crash involving multiple vehicles on the I-17 Monday night has sent four people to the hospital, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

According to ADOT, the crash happened just before the Thomas Roads exit on the southbound lanes of the I-17, and resulted in all southbound lanes being blocked.

Video taken by SkyFOX shows at least three cars were involved in the crash, including a van, a pickup truck and a dark-colored car.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, injuries resulting from the crash range from non-life threatening to serious.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.