Phoenix Fire Department extinguishes attic fire at Fry's grocery store

Published  August 31, 2024 1:51pm MST
Phoenix
A Fry's grocery store caught fire early on Saturday morning. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

PHOENIX - Firefighters were able to prevent severe damage to a Fry's Supermarket in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The attic of a Fry's Supermarket at 35th and Peoria avenues caught fire and caused an evacuation for Saturday morning grocery shoppers.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Fire crews were able to coordinate ladder crews on the roof who contained the fire to a small attic area and prevent the fire from extending into the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no injuries reported as a result.

Map of where the fire took place: