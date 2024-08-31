Phoenix Fire Department extinguishes attic fire at Fry's grocery store

article

The Brief A fire at a grocery store in Phoenix just west of Interstate 17 prompted evacuations. Firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the fire and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters were able to prevent severe damage to a Fry's Supermarket in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The attic of a Fry's Supermarket at 35th and Peoria avenues caught fire and caused an evacuation for Saturday morning grocery shoppers.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Fire crews were able to coordinate ladder crews on the roof who contained the fire to a small attic area and prevent the fire from extending into the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no injuries reported as a result.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Map of where the fire took place: