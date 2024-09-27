Phoenix Fire Department sends relief to Hurricane Helene recovery and rescue efforts

The Brief Phoenix Fire Department has rescue teams ready to help victims of Hurricane Helene and have already sent one task force team on its way. The team includes 45 people, including firefighters, dogs, structural engineers and doctors.



Resources from Arizona are heading towards the southeastern U.S. to help with recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Helene.

The Phoenix Fire Department helped send Arizona Task Force Team 1 to the southeast this afternoon.

The crew is driving half a dozen vans and a few trucks to the general area impacted by the hurricane, but they were not given an exact destination by the time they left. The information will be updated during their drive.

The Phoenix Fire Department caravan leaves to help Hurricane Helene victims.

A Type 3 team is being sent by the Phoenix Fire Department, which includes 45 members of firefighters, search and rescue dogs, structural engineers and doctors.

They are also bringing several different types of gear and equipment so they are prepared for all rescue situations.

"There is technical rescue team members here that could do swift water rescues, structural collapse. There's hazardous material technicians that could help meter and detect gases and other various chemicals. A lot of paramedics with necessary equipment to offer and render medical aid. There's also like structural engineers and doctors in the event there needs to be more invasive medical treatment involved. So then we have heavy machinery, we got boats, we have generators," says Shaun DuBois.

The fire department says it is possible more resources are requested and they have more crews ready to respond if needed.