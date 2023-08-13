Phoenix Fire locates missing search dog

The Phoenix Fire Department has found a search dog that went missing out of Goodyear Saturday night.

Moxie, a member of FEMA's Arizona Search Dog team, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 178th Avenue and Sherman Street.

The yellow Labrador was eventually found Sunday morning after she jumped her backyard fence and splashed around in a neighbor's pool.

"Her owners are now tasked with building a (Moxie proof) fence," Phoenix Fire officials said.

