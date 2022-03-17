Phoenix hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist seriously injured

Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 51st Avenue and Latham, which is just south of Interstate 10. Restrictions are still in effect in the area.

Police say the driver hit the cyclist and took off.

One witness was on his way to work when he saw the crash.

"I was driving to work, I saw the accident occur, I saw them laying in the street," he said. "A woman was being frantic…I pulled out my phone to record any evidence. As I did, the fire truck pulled up and she took off."

The cyclist was seriously injured, and no arrests have been made.

