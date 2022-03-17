Suspect wanted for robbing multiple Phoenix banks

Phoenix investigators are looking for a man accused of robbing multiple banks across the Valley.

Police say 52-year-old David Richard Halliburton has a felony warrant out for his arrest after reportedly robbing multiple Phoenix banks this year.

Halliburton is described as a 5'10", 190-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is known to use public transportation and may be homeless.

He was armed the last time he was arrested, according to Phoenix Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

No further details about the robberies were released.

