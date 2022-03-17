Hit-and-run suspect wanted after Chandler crash that seriously hurt motorcylist

Chandler police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash last month.

The incident happened near Chandler Boulevard and Delaware Street on Feb. 17. Police discovered that a motorcycle rider had been seriously injured, but there was no other vehicle to be found.

An investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet van had made a left turn onto Delaware Street when it hit the motorcycle. It then fled southbound down Delaware, according to Chandler police.

The van could possibly be damaged along the passenger side front bumper and fender, officials said.

Police believe the driver of the van is a white male between the ages of 60 to 70 with a white beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on the van or the suspect driver is asked to contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

