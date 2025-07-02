Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:03 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:07 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:35 PM MST until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Advisory
until WED 11:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:18 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:45 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:10 PM MST until THU 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix joins cities using photo enforcement to combat reckless driving

Published  July 2, 2025 9:35pm MST
Phoenix approves red light cameras

The Brief

    • Phoenix is implementing photo enforcement cameras at dangerous intersections, following a similar move by Tempe that has generated significant citations and revenue.
    • The $12 million investment aims to reduce reckless driving and improve safety, though some council members oppose the measure, arguing it criminalizes residents without proving increased safety.

PHOENIX - Valley cities are continuing their crackdown on reckless driving, with Phoenix being the latest to approve photo enforcement cameras at intersections.

What we know:

This move follows Tempe's implementation of similar cameras less than a month ago, a system that has already issued over 2,000 citations. 

Phoenix's most dangerous intersections are expected to see the new cameras, a change supported by Council Member Kevin Robinson.

"If we're okay with people dying with regularity and you look in as to why it's happening, it's because of the way people drive. We can change that. We have an opportunity to really make an impact," Robinson said.

While drivers have voiced opinions, pedestrians and cyclists also share the roads. Phoenix officials plan to determine specific camera locations based on crash data, with a focus on school zones.

(Related video) Tempe drivers react to new red light cameras

In just two weeks, Tempe's red light and speed cameras have racked up thousands of violations. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

The other side:

However, not all council members are in agreement with the $12 million investment.

Council Member Anna Hernandez stated, "I do not believe in criminalizing and ticketing our residents. It has never proven to make us safer."

The Source

  • July 2 city of Phoenix City Council meeting, previous reporting on Tempe's red light & speed cameras

