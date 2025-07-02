Phoenix joins cities using photo enforcement to combat reckless driving

The Brief Phoenix is implementing photo enforcement cameras at dangerous intersections, following a similar move by Tempe that has generated significant citations and revenue. The $12 million investment aims to reduce reckless driving and improve safety, though some council members oppose the measure, arguing it criminalizes residents without proving increased safety.



Valley cities are continuing their crackdown on reckless driving, with Phoenix being the latest to approve photo enforcement cameras at intersections.

What we know:

This move follows Tempe's implementation of similar cameras less than a month ago, a system that has already issued over 2,000 citations.

Phoenix's most dangerous intersections are expected to see the new cameras, a change supported by Council Member Kevin Robinson.

"If we're okay with people dying with regularity and you look in as to why it's happening, it's because of the way people drive. We can change that. We have an opportunity to really make an impact," Robinson said.

While drivers have voiced opinions, pedestrians and cyclists also share the roads. Phoenix officials plan to determine specific camera locations based on crash data, with a focus on school zones.

The other side:

However, not all council members are in agreement with the $12 million investment.

Council Member Anna Hernandez stated, "I do not believe in criminalizing and ticketing our residents. It has never proven to make us safer."